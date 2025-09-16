 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s real estate investments down 12.9 percent in January-August 2025

Tuesday, 16 September 2025 09:40:31 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-August period this year, total real estate investments in China amounted to RMB 6.0309 trillion ($0.85 trillion), down 12.9 percent year on year, 0.9 percentage points faster than the decline recorded in the first seven months this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given period, new commercial real estate sold in China covered a total area of 573.04 million m2, down 4.7 percent year on year, 0.7 percentage points faster than the decrease recorded in the January-July period this year.      

The total area covered by construction activity in China in the given period declined by 9.3 percent year on year, 0.1 percentage point faster than the year-on-year decline recorded in the first seven months this year, while the new area covered by construction activity decreased by 19.5 percent year on year, 0.1 percentage point faster than the decline recorded in the January-July period this year.      

The real estate development prosperity index in August this year stood at 93.05, down from 93.34 recorded in July.


Tags: China Southeast Asia 

Similar articles

Ex-China HRC offers stable, but discounts appear in traders’ offers

16 Sep | Flats and Slab

Slight improvement seen in Chinese billet market, start of a trend in Asia?

16 Sep | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 16, 2025 

16 Sep | Longs and Billet

Shagang raises its scrap purchase price by $7/mt

16 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output up 7.2% in early September 2025, stocks also up

16 Sep | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 1.3 percent in early September 2025

16 Sep | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 15, 2025 

15 Sep | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 15, 2025

15 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

China’s crude steel output below 80 million mt again in August, down 2.8% in Jan-Aug 2025

15 Sep | Steel News

China’s FAI increases by 0.5 percent in January-August 2025

15 Sep | Steel News