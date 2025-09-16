China’s real estate investments down 12.9 percent in January-August 2025

In the January-August period this year, total real estate investments in China amounted to RMB 6.0309 trillion ($0.85 trillion), down 12.9 percent year on year, 0.9 percentage points faster than the decline recorded in the first seven months this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given period, new commercial real estate sold in China covered a total area of 573.04 million m2, down 4.7 percent year on year, 0.7 percentage points faster than the decrease recorded in the January-July period this year.

The total area covered by construction activity in China in the given period declined by 9.3 percent year on year, 0.1 percentage point faster than the year-on-year decline recorded in the first seven months this year, while the new area covered by construction activity decreased by 19.5 percent year on year, 0.1 percentage point faster than the decline recorded in the January-July period this year.

The real estate development prosperity index in August this year stood at 93.05, down from 93.34 recorded in July.