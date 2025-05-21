 |  Login 
China’s real estate investments down 10.3 percent in January-April

Wednesday, 21 May 2025 10:19:16 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-April period this year, total real estate investments in China amounted to RMB 2.773 trillion ($0.385 trillion), down 10.3 percent year on year, 0.4 percentage points faster than the declining pace recorded in the first three months this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given period, new commercial real estate sold in China covered a total area of 282.62 million m2, down 2.8 percent year on year, 0.2 percentage points slower than the decreases recorded in the January-March period this year.      

The total area covered by construction activity in China in the given period declined by 9.7 percent year on year, 0.2 percentage point faster than the year-on-year decline recorded in the first three months this year, while the new area covered by construction activity decreased by 23.8 percent year on year, 0.1 percentage points slower than the decline recorded in the January-March period this year.      

The real estate development prosperity index in April this year stood at 93.86, down from 93.96 recorded in March this year.


