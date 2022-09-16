﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s raw coal output up 11.0 percent in Jan-Aug

Friday, 16 September 2022 13:33:56 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-August period this year, China’s raw coal output amounted to 2.93 billion mt, rising by 11.0 percent year on year, 0.5 percentage points slower compared to that recorded in the first seven months this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In August alone, China’s raw coal output totaled 370 million mt, up 8.1 percent year on year, 8.0 percentage points slower than July.

Meanwhile, in the January-August period of the current year China’s coke output amounted to 318.22 million mt, down 1.1 percent year on year, shifting from the year-on-year rise of 0.2 percent recorded in the first seven months.

In August, China’s coke output reached 39.11 million mt, up 0.81 percent month on month, though down 2.5 percent year on year.


Tags: Raw Mat China Far East Mining Production 

Similar articles

Import coking coal activity in China muted, second round of met coke price cuts “up on the air”

16 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global View on Scrap: Import scrap prices in Turkey and Asia move down

16 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 16, 2022

16 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s ship scrap market remains stable, one mill cuts prices

16 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global steelmakers succeed in getting lower prices for ex-Australia coking coal

16 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Turkish scrap market softens on the upper end

16 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Relatively silent week for S. Korean scrap market, Japanese scrap holds ground ahead of holiday

16 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Taiwanese import scrap market moves down as anticipated

16 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Indian pellet exporters nudge up prices supported by strong domestic demand and sales

16 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Muted activity in Bangladeshi import scrap market, offers keep falling

16 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials