China’s raw coal output up 11.0 percent in Jan-Aug

Friday, 16 September 2022 13:33:56 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-August period this year, China’s raw coal output amounted to 2.93 billion mt, rising by 11.0 percent year on year, 0.5 percentage points slower compared to that recorded in the first seven months this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In August alone, China’s raw coal output totaled 370 million mt, up 8.1 percent year on year, 8.0 percentage points slower than July.

Meanwhile, in the January-August period of the current year China’s coke output amounted to 318.22 million mt, down 1.1 percent year on year, shifting from the year-on-year rise of 0.2 percent recorded in the first seven months.

In August, China’s coke output reached 39.11 million mt, up 0.81 percent month on month, though down 2.5 percent year on year.