China’s passenger vehicle retail sales down 3.0 percent in April 1-6

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 206,000 units in the April 1-6 period this year, down 8.0 percent year on year, while decreasing 3.0 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to April 6, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 5.038 million units, up 12.0 percent year on year.

In the April 1-6 period, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 97,000 units, up 48.0 percent year on year, while rising by 5.0 percent month on month.

In the current year up to April 6, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 1.869 million units, up 35.0 percent year on year.