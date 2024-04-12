﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s passenger vehicle retail sales down 3.0 percent in April 1-6

Friday, 12 April 2024 12:07:12 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 206,000 units in the April 1-6 period this year, down 8.0 percent year on year, while decreasing 3.0 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).  

In the current year up to April 6, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 5.038 million units, up 12.0 percent year on year.      

In the April 1-6 period, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 97,000 units, up 48.0 percent year on year, while rising by 5.0 percent month on month.   

In the current year up to April 6, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 1.869 million units, up 35.0 percent year on year.   


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - April 12, 2024

12 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

China's steel industry PPI down 5.0 percent in January-March

12 Apr | Steel News

Shagang raises its scrap purchase price by $7/mt 

12 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

China exports 1.32 million units of vehicles in Jan-Mar

12 Apr | Steel News

Chinese domestic PPGI prices see further declines

12 Apr | Flats and Slab

Local coke prices in China see further decreases

12 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during April 1-7

11 Apr | Steel News

Chinese stainless steel prices stable or slightly higher

10 Apr | Flats and Slab

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices indicate a rising trend

10 Apr | Tube and Pipe

Ex-China CRC offer prices move sideways but mood improves

10 Apr | Flats and Slab