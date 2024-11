The municipal authorities in the city of Ningde in the Chinese province of Fujian have stated that the city is targeting an output value of RMB 260 billion ($36 billion) for the local stainless steel new materials industry by 2025, while it is targeting a stainless steel processing capacity of 15 million mt by the same year.

The city of Ningde is an important industrial production base for shipbuilding, new energy vehicle batteries, stainless steel, and copper refining.