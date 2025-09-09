 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s new special bonds issued by local governments total RMB 3.3822 trillion year to date

Tuesday, 09 September 2025 09:26:25 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China’s new special bonds issued by local governments this year amounted to RMB 3.3822 trillion ($0.48 trillion) as of September 8, accounting for 76.9 percent of the overall target of RMB 4.4 trillion for the whole year, as reported by local financial media. 

In the corresponding period last year, China’s new special bonds issued by local governments had amounted to RMB 2.5714 trillion.

In addition to the accelerating pace of issuance, many regions are exploring channeling the new special bonds into government investment funds.

The special bonds are encouraged for the support of forward-looking and strategically emerging industries, but only for infrastructure development, while they cannot be used in general competitive sectors.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 9, 2025

09 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 9, 2025 

09 Sep | Longs and Billet

China’s coal imports decrease by 12.2 percent in January-August 2025

09 Sep | Steel News

Freight volume on China’s Daqin Railway down 0.63 percent in Jan-Aug 2025

09 Sep | Steel News

Local Chinese longs prices soften very slightly as demand fails to improve so far, coke down

08 Sep | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 8, 2025

08 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

China's steel exports down 3.3% in Aug from July, up 10% in Jan-August 2025

08 Sep | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 8, 2025 

08 Sep | Longs and Billet

China's iron ore imports exceed 100 million mt in Aug, down 1.6 % in Jan-Aug 2025

08 Sep | Steel News

China's excavator sales increase by 17.2 percent in January-August 2025

08 Sep | Steel News