 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China's...

China's new aggregate social financing increases to RMB 22.25 trillion in Jan-July 2026

Monday, 17 August 2026 09:51:06 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-July period this year, new aggregate social financing in China, a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the country, amounted to RMB 22.25 trillion ($3.3 trillion), decreasing by RMB 1.74 trillion ($0.26 trillion) compared to the same period of last year, according to the People's Bank of China (PBOC).

In the given period, new Chinese currency loans in China totaled RMB 10.38 trillion ($1.5 trillion), indicating a decrease of roughly RMB 2.49 trillion compared with the same period last year.

In July alone, new Chinese currency loans in China posted a record contraction of RMB 340 billion ($50.1 billion) - the second contraction this year after the decline seen in April. This indicates that the current financing demand from the real economy is in a very weak phase.

EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Economics 

Similar articles

China’s new aggregate social financing increases to RMB 15.45 trillion in Jan-Apr 2026

18 May | Steel News

China allocates RMB 250 billion for trade-in programs for consumer goods in 2026

06 Mar | Steel News

China sets GDP growth target of 4.5-5.0 percent for 2026

05 Mar | Steel News

China's steel industry PPI down 8.2 percent in January-October

10 Nov | Steel News

CASS: China’s GDP to see a growth of 7.0 percent in April-June

12 Jul | Steel News

China to stimulate infrastructure investment to boost economic growth

13 Dec | Steel News

China’s central bank injects liquidity into market

18 Nov | Steel News

NIFD: China’s GDP expected to rise by 6.1 percent in 2019

15 Nov | Steel News

New RMB lending in China decreases sharply in October

12 Nov | Steel News

MOF: Local Chinese governments use up 2019 bond allocation in Jan-Sept

25 Oct | Steel News