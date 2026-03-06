China allocates RMB 250 billion for trade-in programs for consumer goods in 2026

On March 5, Premier Li Qiang of China delivered the government work report to the Fourth Session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), announcing that China’s deficit-to-GDP ratio is projected to be around four percent this year, with a deficit of RMB 5.89 trillion ($0.85 trillion), an increase of RMB 230 billion ($33.3 billion) compared to 2025.

Meanwhile, the government plans to issue RMB 1.3 trillion ($0.19 trillion) in ultra-long-term special bonds to continue supporting the implementation of major national strategies and enhancing security capabilities in key areas, advancing a new round of large-scale equipment upgrades, and promoting trade-in programs for consumer goods, aiming to expand domestic demand and ensure economic growth. In particular, China plans to allocate RMB 250 billion ($36.2 billion) in ultra-long-term special bonds for trade-in programs for consumer goods in 2026.