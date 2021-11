Friday, 26 November 2021 12:13:10 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The price department of China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) held a forum on November 24 to further improve coal market price formation mechanism issues.

Experts agreed that coal is an important commodity for the national economy and people’s livelihoods and that the government should thus play a key role in establishing an interval regulation mechanism for coal prices, which will ensure the security and maintain the stable operation of the national economy.