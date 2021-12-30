﻿
China’s NDRC and MOF issue RMB 4.05 billion for work relief funds in advance

Thursday, 30 December 2021 17:16:57 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and Ministry of Finance (MOF) have jointly allocated RMB 4.05 billion ($0.64 billion) of central government funds for work relief in 2022 ahead of schedule, which will support over 1,200 local government work relief projects and will create 100,000 employment positions for the low-income rural population.

China will also increase its support for the provinces of Henan and Shanxi which suffered seriously from floods and heavy rains in 2021. The projects will relieve people in disaster areas by giving them employment instead of outright grants.


