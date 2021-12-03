﻿
China’s MIIT to upgrade 530 million mt of steel capacity by 2025

Friday, 03 December 2021 15:51:57 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has issued its 14th Five-Year Plan for Green Industrial Development, stating that by 2025 China plans to complete the upgrading of 530 million mt of steel production capacity to achieve ultra-low emissions, while clean production is expected to be achieved for 460 million mt of coking capacity.

Huang Libin, director general of the department of energy conservation and comprehensive utilization at the MIIT, said that the MIIT has prepared carbon peak implementation plans for key industrial sectors via cooperating with relevant departments, such as the iron and steel, non-ferrous metals, petrochemicals and chemicals, and construction industries, which will be released in accordance with unified requirements and processes in the future


