China’s MIIT to ensure safety and stability of raw material sector development

Monday, 29 November 2021 14:13:42 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) held an economic operation analysis forum on the raw material industry on November 26.

Wang Jiangping, vice president of MIIT, stated that the raw material industry has achieved sound development since the beginning of the current year amid the rapid recovery of the industrial economy. Mr. Wang also said that MIIT will focus on the key problems in the development of raw material industry, aiming to ensure the safety and stability of the industrial and supply chains, will continuously promote the digitized transformation of the industry, and strengthen resource security, to be better able to cope with risks, and effectively guard against “gray rhino” and “black swan” events.


Tags: China  steelmaking  Far East


