 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s MEE to expand national carbon emission trading market to include steel, aluminum, cement

Thursday, 27 March 2025 09:48:50 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) in a press release on March 26 stated that the national carbon emission trading market is expanding for the first time. The MEE has released the Work Plan for the National Carbon Emission Trading Market to Cover the Steel, Cement, and Aluminum Smelting Industries, signaling that the first expansion of the carbon emission trading market will formally enter the implementation phase.

Currently, the national carbon emission trading market only covers 2,200 key emission units in the power generation industry, with an annual coverage of carbon dioxide emissions exceeding 5.0 billion mt. However, the steel, cement and aluminum smelting industries are big emitters of carbon, with their carbon dioxide emissions reaching 3.0 billion mt. After the expansion, 1,500 key emission units will be added in the national carbon emission trading market, covering 60 percent of the total carbon dioxide emissions of China.

The MEE will soon issue a notice regarding the inclusion of the three industries in question in the carbon emission trading market.

Accordingly, the tasks and deadlines for formulating the list of key emission units, monthly notarization of key parameters, verification of carbon emission reports, allocation of verified quotas, and quota surrenders will be clarified.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Vietnam’s HRC import prices remain volatile as market lacks clear direction

27 Mar | Flats and Slab

Chinese steel enterprises’ gross loss totals RMB 1.55 billion in Jan-Feb

27 Mar | Steel News

Rising futures in China lead to higher billet offer prices from Asia

25 Mar | Longs and Billet

China’s stainless steel exports up 11.84 percent in Jan-Feb

25 Mar | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 1.5% in mid-March

25 Mar | Steel News

CISA suggests stopping new capacity additions

24 Mar | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 3.3% in mid-March

24 Mar | Steel News

China Shenhua Energy’s net profit down 1.7 percent in 2024

24 Mar | Steel News

China Coal Energy’s net profit down 1.08 percent in 2024

24 Mar | Steel News

Valin Steel’s net profit down 59.99 percent in 2024

24 Mar | Steel News