﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s MEE sends special teams to supervise pollution management

Friday, 28 May 2021 12:09:51 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Liu Youbin, spokesman for China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE), has stated the MEE has sent 11 special teams to carry out special supervisions of industries including steel, coking, chemicals, petrochemicals and glass, covering pollution management in the whole production process, intensifying efforts to crack down on environmental violations.

At the same time, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) will actively cooperate with China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) on the work of reviewing overcapacity elimination in the steel industry, and will also try to establish a production constraint mechanism based on carbon emissions, pollutant emissions and total energy consumption. 


Tags: China  steelmaking  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

21  May

Shagang cuts scrap purchase prices again, a day after previous correction
19  May

China’s steel sheet and plate exports increase by 29.5 percent in January-April
17  May

Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 14.8 percent in Jan-Apr
14  May

Shagang Group plans to participate in mixed ownership reform of Anyang Steel
13  May

CISA mills’ daily steel output up further in early May, stocks increase by 9.47 percent