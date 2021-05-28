Friday, 28 May 2021 12:09:51 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Liu Youbin, spokesman for China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE), has stated the MEE has sent 11 special teams to carry out special supervisions of industries including steel, coking, chemicals, petrochemicals and glass, covering pollution management in the whole production process, intensifying efforts to crack down on environmental violations.

At the same time, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) will actively cooperate with China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) on the work of reviewing overcapacity elimination in the steel industry, and will also try to establish a production constraint mechanism based on carbon emissions, pollutant emissions and total energy consumption.