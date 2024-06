Tuesday, 04 June 2024 11:54:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Chinese steel producer Maanshan Iron and Steel (Masteel) has started the construction of its galvanizing line No. 6, according to local media reports. The new line will enhance the production capacity of Masteel’s galvanized plates for the automotive industry.

The line worth CNY 980 million ($135.25 million) will have an annual production capacity of 450,000 mt. The new galvanizing line is expected to commence production by the end of 2025.