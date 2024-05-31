China’s machinery industry sees 3.9% fall in gross profit in Jan-Apr

Friday, 31 May 2024 09:59:07 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-April period this year, China’s machinery industry achieved an operating revenue of RMB 9.0 trillion ($1.3 trillion), up 1.4 percent year on year, while posting a gross profit of RMB 420.14 billion ($59.2 billion), decreasing by 3.9 percent year on year, according to the China Machinery Industry Federation (CMIF).

The CMIF said that, with the central and local governments actively promoting the implementation of large-scale equipment renewal and programs for the trading-in of consumer goods, the demand for machinery products will continue to improve and the industry will further stabilize and improve.