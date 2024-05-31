﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s machinery industry sees 3.9% fall in gross profit in Jan-Apr

Friday, 31 May 2024 09:59:07 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-April period this year, China’s machinery industry achieved an operating revenue of RMB 9.0 trillion ($1.3 trillion), up 1.4 percent year on year, while posting a gross profit of RMB 420.14 billion ($59.2 billion), decreasing by 3.9 percent year on year, according to the China Machinery Industry Federation (CMIF).

The CMIF said that, with the central and local governments actively promoting the implementation of large-scale equipment renewal and programs for the trading-in of consumer goods, the demand for machinery products will continue to improve and the industry will further stabilize and improve.


Tags: China Far East 

Similar articles

Chinese domestic PPGI prices edge down amid falling HRC futures

31 May | Flats and Slab

Local coke prices in China stable, mood still negative amid sharply falling futures

31 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - May 31, 2024

31 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese chrome ore and ferrochrome prices - week 22, 2024 

31 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local pig iron prices in China - week 22, 2024 

31 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local molybdenum and ferromolybdenum prices in China - week 22, 2024 

31 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese coking coal prices - week 22, 2024

31 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – May 31, 2024 

31 May | Longs and Billet

China issues 100 new special bonds in May

31 May | Steel News

China’s steel sector PMI rises to 49.8 percent in May

31 May | Steel News