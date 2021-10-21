China’s iron ore output up 9.6 percent in September

Thursday, 21 October 2021 12:04:31 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In September this year, iron ore production in China reached 84.698 million mt, up 9.6 percent year on year, while up 0.93 percent month on month, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Import iron ore prices moved on an overall downtrend in September, with the highest level of $142/mt CFR seen on September 5 and the lowest level of $99/mt CFR observed during September 17-21, with prices bottoming up later.

In the January-September period of the current year, China’s iron ore production amounted to 743.368 million mt, increasing by 13.4 percent year on year, 0.8 percentage points slower than the rise recorded in the first eight months this year.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, iron ore imports in China decreased by 3.0 percent year on year to 842 million mt in the January-September period of the year, while in September alone China imported 95.611 million mt of iron ore, down 11.9 percent year on year.