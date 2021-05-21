China’s iron ore output up 18.6% in Jan-Apr amid stronger steel market

Friday, 21 May 2021 15:20:24 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

According to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in the January-April period of the current year, China’s iron ore production amounted to 322.744 million mt, increasing by 18.6 percent year on year.

In April alone, iron ore production reached 86.894 million mt, up 11.7 percent year on year, while rising by 6.29 percent month on month.

Import iron ore prices moved on an overall uptrend in April, with the lowest level of $166/mt CFR being seen during April 1-5, while hitting the highest level of $193/mt CFR on April 27 due to decent demand amid rising steel prices.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, in the January-April period this year iron ore imports in China increased by 6.7 percent year on year, reaching 381.975 million mt, while in April alone China imported 98.566 million mt of iron ore, up 2.98 percent year on year.