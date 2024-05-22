﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s iron ore output increases by 14 percent in January-April

Wednesday, 22 May 2024 11:23:26 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-April period this year, China’s iron ore production amounted to 368.87 million mt, increasing by 14.0 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In April alone, China’s iron ore production totaled 87.904 million mt, increasing by 11.5 percent year on year.

Import iron ore prices followed an upward trend in April, while they have fluctuated within a limited range at high levels in May. China’s stimulus policies, including policies to boost the  real estate industry and the issuance of ultra-long sovereign bonds have bolstered market sentiments. Iron ore prices will likely edge up amid the anticipated improved demand from steelmakers in the coming period, while iron ore production will likely remain at relatively high levels.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat China Far East Production 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - May 22, 2024

22 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s Vedanta resumes operations at iron ore mine after suspension order lifted

22 May | Steel News

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down one percent in April from March

22 May | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - May 22, 2024

22 May | Longs and Billet

Metinvest’s pig iron and crude steel outputs decrease in Q1

21 May | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - May 21, 2024

21 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - May 21, 2024

21 May | Longs and Billet

Brazilian high-grade iron price maintains stability week-on-week

21 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - May 20, 2024

20 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

CISA: China’s iron ore concentrate output to rise by 5-10 million mt in 2024

20 May | Steel News