China’s iron ore output increases by 14 percent in January-April

Wednesday, 22 May 2024 11:23:26 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-April period this year, China’s iron ore production amounted to 368.87 million mt, increasing by 14.0 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In April alone, China’s iron ore production totaled 87.904 million mt, increasing by 11.5 percent year on year.

Import iron ore prices followed an upward trend in April, while they have fluctuated within a limited range at high levels in May. China’s stimulus policies, including policies to boost the real estate industry and the issuance of ultra-long sovereign bonds have bolstered market sentiments. Iron ore prices will likely edge up amid the anticipated improved demand from steelmakers in the coming period, while iron ore production will likely remain at relatively high levels.