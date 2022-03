Monday, 07 March 2022 10:56:48 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-February period this year, China imported 181 million mt of iron ore, almost remaining stable year on year, while the average imported iron ore price stood at RMB 666.9/mt ($106/mt), down 36.0 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on March 7.

In the first two months of the year, China imported 35.391 million mt of coal, down 14.0 percent year on year.