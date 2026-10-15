China's iron ore imports increase by 4.1 percent in January-September 2026

In the January-September period this year, China's iron ore imports amounted to 954.967 million mt, up 4.1 percent year on year, 1.4 percentage points slower compared to the increase recorded in the first eight months this year, according to the latest data released by China's General Administration of Customs (GACC).

Import iron ore prices in China basically moved on a downtrend following the peak of $102.8/mt CFR recorded on September 8, falling to the lowest level during the month at $95 on September 29, as demand for steel and inventory restocking for iron ore fell short of expectations.

In September alone, China's iron ore imports totaled 109.817 million mt, up 1.6 percent month on month, while decreasing by 5.6 percent year on year.