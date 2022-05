Monday, 09 May 2022 12:06:13 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-April period this year, China imported 354.38 million mt of iron ore, down 7.1 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on May 9.

In April alone, China imported 86.056 million mt of iron ore, down 12.7 percent year on year, while decreasing by 1.41 percent month on month.

The lockdown in Shanghai and the strict control measures in the surrounding regions negatively affected production of steel and demand for imported iron ore in the given period.