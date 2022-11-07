﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s iron ore imports down 4.7% in Oct from Sept amid lower steel output

Monday, 07 November 2022 12:24:38 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In October this year, China imported 94.975 million mt of iron ore, down 3.7 percent year on year and 4.75 percent month on month, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on November 7. After an increase in September, iron ore import shipments declined in October due to the holidays early in the month and the overall reduction in steel production caused by different factors. First, the government imposed some restrictions to ensure cleaner atmospheric conditions for the Chinese Communist Party meeting on October 16, while later Covid-19 outbreaks and lower domestic demand led to a further slowdown of steel production.

In the January-October period this year, China imported 917 million mt of iron ore, down 1.7 percent year on year.

Since the weather will get colder and colder, market players believe that demand for iron ore may slacken amid the decreasing construction activities and sluggish demand for finished steel, and so iron ore imports may decline during the rest of the year.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat China Far East Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price maintains uptrend after sharp decline

07 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - November 7, 2022

07 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s coking coal import port traffic up 17% in April-October

07 Nov | Steel News

Import iron ore prices for China rise after previous long-standing declines

04 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

UK-based Alien Metals to raise stake in Hamersley iron ore projects

04 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Erdemir to reduce use of imported pellets with new pelletizing plant 

04 Nov | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - November 3, 2022

03 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

24 mining firms likely to participate in auction of four iron ore blocks in Goa

03 Nov | Steel News

LKAB’s sales revenues down in Q3 amid lower iron ore prices

03 Nov | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - November 2, 2022

02 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials