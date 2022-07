Thursday, 14 July 2022 10:36:01 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-June period this year, China imported 536 million mt of iron ore, down 4.4 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on July 14.

In June alone, China imported 88.969 million mt of iron ore, down 0.5 percent year on year, while declining by 3.83 percent month on month.

The declines in finished steel prices resulted in slacker demand for iron ore, contributing to the decreases in China’s iron ore imports in June.