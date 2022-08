Monday, 08 August 2022 13:39:59 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-July period this year, China imported 626.823 million mt of iron ore, down 3.4 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on August 7.

In July alone, China imported 91.244 million mt of iron ore, down 3.1 percent year on year, while up 2.6 percent month on month.

In July, iron ore prices moved on an overall downtrend amid slack demand from steelmakers, while the import volume in July increased, exerting a negative impact on iron ore prices.