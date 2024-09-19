China’s HRC output up 3.2 percent in January-August

In the January-August period this year, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production amounted to 144.753 million mt, increasing by 3.2 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the same period, China’s cold rolled coil (CRC) production totaled 31.068 million mt, up 9.1 percent year on year.

In August alone, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production and cold rolled coil (CRC) production totaled 18.087 million mt and 3.789 million mt, down 3.7 percent and 6.3 percent year on year, while up 1.6 percent and 6.46 percent month on month, respectively.

HRC prices in the Chinese domestic market mostly indicated a downward trend in August amid the slack demand from downstream users. The highest price level for HRC in August was seen at RMB 3,555/mt ($501/mt) on August 1, and the lowest level during the month was observed on August 20 at RMB 3,185/mt ($449/mt).