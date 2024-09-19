 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s HRC output up 3.2 percent in January-August

Thursday, 19 September 2024 11:23:37 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-August period this year, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production amounted to 144.753 million mt, increasing by 3.2 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the same period, China’s cold rolled coil (CRC) production totaled 31.068 million mt, up 9.1 percent year on year.

In August alone, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production and cold rolled coil (CRC) production totaled 18.087 million mt and 3.789 million mt, down 3.7 percent and 6.3 percent year on year, while up 1.6 percent and 6.46 percent month on month, respectively.

HRC prices in the Chinese domestic market mostly indicated a downward trend in August amid the slack demand from downstream users. The highest price level for HRC in August was seen at RMB 3,555/mt ($501/mt) on August 1, and the lowest level during the month was observed on August 20 at RMB 3,185/mt ($449/mt).


Tags: Hrc Flats China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

EU's HRC and rebar import quotas for Turkey nearly exhausted

19 Sep | Steel News

Slow HRC trade activity in UAE even though ex-China offers soften further

19 Sep | Flats and Slab

Pessimistic mood prevails in EU HRC market, prices down further

19 Sep | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 38, 2024

19 Sep | Flats and Slab

Ex-China HRC price trend lacks clarity, though mood improves locally

19 Sep | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 19, 2024 

19 Sep | Longs and Billet

Cleveland-Cliffs announces hot rolled coil spot market price increase

18 Sep | Flats and Slab

Ex-China CRC offer prices move sideways

18 Sep | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 18, 2024 

18 Sep | Longs and Billet

Brazilian HRC export price stable in two weeks

18 Sep | Flats and Slab