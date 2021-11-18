China’s HRC output sees slower growth in Jan-Oct after 10.6% fall in Oct

Thursday, 18 November 2021 13:49:29 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-October period this year, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production amounted to 150.423 million mt, up 5.8 percent year on year, which was 2.2 percentage points slower than the increase rate in the January-September period.

In October, China’s HRC output reached 12.671 million mt, down 15 percent year on year, which was 5.8 percentage points faster than the declining rate recorded in September, while down 10.6 percent month on month.

Average local HRC prices in China moved on an overall downtrend in October amid the declining trend in ferrous metal futures prices.

Cold rolled coil (CRC) output in China in the first ten months of the current year reached 36.029 million mt, up by 12.2 percent year on year, which was 2.2 percentage points slower than the growth recorded in the first nine months this year.

In October, CRC output amounted to 3.579 million mt, down 3.0 percent year on year, shifting from a year-on-year rise of 1.3 percent recorded in September, while down 0.25 percent month on month.