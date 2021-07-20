China’s HRC output sees slight decline in June from May

Tuesday, 20 July 2021 10:52:41 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In June this year, hot rolled coil (HRC) output in China totaled 16.192 million mt, going down by 1.4 percent compared to the previous month, though it is still 12.8 percent above the volumes in the same month a year ago.

Lower production on the monthly basis was connected with the seasonal demand slowdown and production curbs at the end of the month. Average local HRC prices in China moved on an overall downtrend in June amid the downward trend in HRC futures prices in the given period and slack demand from downstream users.

In the January-June period this year, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production amounted to 94.741 million mt, up 16.8 percent year on year, which was 0.8 percentage points slower than the increase rate in January-May.

Cold rolled coil (CRC) output in China in the first six months of the current year reached 21.731 million mt, up by 21.4 percent year on year, which was 0.7 percentage points slower than the growth recorded in the first five months this year.