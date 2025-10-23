China’s HRC output increases by 4.5 percent in January-September 2025

In the January-September period this year, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production amounted to 169.478 million mt, increasing by 4.5 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the same period, China’s cold rolled coil (CRC) production totaled 38.241 million mt, up 7.7 percent year on year.

In September alone, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) and cold rolled coil (CRC) production amounted to 18.267 million mt and 4.635 million mt, up 6.5 percent and 11.2 percent year on year, while decreasing by 2.7 percent and rising by 10.7 percent month on month, respectively.

In September, HRC prices in the Chinese domestic market mostly fluctuated within a limited range, while softening at the end of the month. The highest price level for HRC in September was seen at RMB 3,590/mt ($506/mt) on September 16 and the lowest level was observed on September 30 at RMB 3,465/mt ($488/mt).