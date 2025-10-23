 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s HRC output increases by 4.5 percent in January-September 2025

Thursday, 23 October 2025 09:38:12 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-September period this year, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production amounted to 169.478 million mt, increasing by 4.5 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).   

In the same period, China’s cold rolled coil (CRC) production totaled 38.241 million mt, up 7.7 percent year on year.     

In September alone, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) and cold rolled coil (CRC) production amounted to 18.267 million mt and 4.635 million mt, up 6.5 percent and 11.2 percent year on year, while decreasing by 2.7 percent and rising by 10.7 percent month on month, respectively.

In September, HRC prices in the Chinese domestic market mostly fluctuated within a limited range, while softening at the end of the month. The highest price level for HRC in September was seen at RMB 3,590/mt ($506/mt) on September 16 and the lowest level was observed on September 30 at RMB 3,465/mt ($488/mt). 


Tags: Hrc Flats China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ex-Japan HRC prices largely stable in October, focus on Gulf and South Asia

23 Oct | Flats and Slab

European HRC mills persist with price hikes, but buyers cautious amid CBAM and import market disorder

23 Oct | Flats and Slab

Turkey exceeds EU HRC and coated sheet import quotas for Q4, rebar quota almost filled

22 Oct | Steel News

UAE buyers maintain interest in HRC imports as Chinese prices fall further

21 Oct | Flats and Slab

Ex-China HRC prices slide further amid falling futures, non-VAT traders undercut mills

21 Oct | Flats and Slab

Ex-India HRC prices soften amid declines in EU, competition rises in main export markets

21 Oct | Flats and Slab

Nucor CSP steady for eighth week on limited demand after spot pricing bounces off $800/nt

20 Oct | Flats and Slab

Local Indian HRC prices soften further as buyers retreat for holidays

20 Oct | Flats and Slab

US HRC pricing rises as increased mill bookings cause longer lead times

18 Oct | Flats and Slab

Global View on HRC: Asian and M. Eastern prices slide amid ex-China decline, Europe rises cautiously

17 Oct | Flats and Slab

Marketplace Offers

Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  1.5 - 25 mm
Width:  1,000 - 1,500 mm
Coil:   R
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer
Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  0.8 - 5 mm
Width:  1,150 - 1,850 mm
Coil:   R
SAMBHV SPONGE POWER LIMITED
View Offer
Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  2 - 12 mm
Width:  1,000 - 1,500 mm
Coil:   R
MALTEPE DEMIR SAN. TIC. LTD. STI.
View Offer