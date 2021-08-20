China’s HRC output declines in July, for first time this year

Friday, 20 August 2021 14:29:37 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) output slipped to 14.554 million mt in July this year, down by 2.1 percent year on year, shifting from the year-on-year growth of 12.8 percent seen in June. In the month-on-month comparison, the production of coils declined by 10.1 percent in July.

Average local HRC prices in China moved on an overall uptrend in July amid the rising trend of HRC futures prices in the given period and with production restrictions providing support for prices.

In the January-July period this year, HRC production amounted to 109.295 million mt, up 14.1 percent year on year, which was 2.7 percentage points slower than the increase rate in the January-June period.

Cold rolled coil (CRC) output in China in the first seven months of the current year reached 25.319 million mt, up by 18.4 percent year on year, which was 3.0 percentage points slower than the year-on-year growth recorded in the first six months this year.