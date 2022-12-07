China’s Handan city initiates level II emergency pollution response

Wednesday, 07 December 2022 11:45:02 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The municipal authorities in Handan in China’s Hebei Province decided to initiate a level II emergency response as of eight o’clock on December 6, aiming to alleviate pollution.

Industrial enterprises, logistics (except those essential for people’s livelihoods) and other units involved in the transportation of commodities, raw materials and products are prohibited from using heavy trucks (including gas-based) of state IV and below for transportation.

This will limit supply of steel and raw material and will support the ongoing price uptrend in the local market, SteelOrbis understands.