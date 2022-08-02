China’s ferrous scrap processing capacity to exceed 180 million mt by 2025

Tuesday, 02 August 2022 11:47:28 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The steel scrap processing capacity of major independent enterprises in China will exceed 180 million mt by the end of 2025 amid the rapid development of EAF-based steelmaking in the country, with the figure in question 30 million mt above the capacity of 150 million mt of scrap per year recorded in 2021, according to the China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

China is planning that steelmaking via EAFs will account for more than 15 percent of overall steelmaking capacity by 2025. By 2030, EAF-based steelmaking will account for more than 20 percent of the total. At the same time, there are restrictions on increasing BOF capacities in China, as the country is promoting cleaner steel production.