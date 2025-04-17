 |  Login 
China’s FAI increases by 4.2 percent in Q1

Thursday, 17 April 2025 09:28:14 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-March period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 10.3174 trillion ($1.4 trillion), up 4.2 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first three months, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by 5.8 percent year on year. Fixed asset investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the given period increased by 5.6 percent and 9.1 percent year on year, respectively.  

In March alone, fixed asset investments (FAI) in China increased by 0.15 percent month on month.


