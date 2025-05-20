 |  Login 
China’s FAI increases by 4.0 percent in Jan-Apr

Tuesday, 20 May 2025 09:49:38 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-April period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 14.7024 trillion ($2.042 trillion), up 4.0 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first four months, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by 5.8 percent year on year. Fixed asset investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the given period increased by 6.3 percent and 8.8 percent year on year, respectively.  

In April alone, fixed asset investments (FAI) in China increased by 0.10 percent month on month


