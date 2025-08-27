 |  Login 
China’s FAI in transportation down 4.88 percent in January-July 2025

Wednesday, 27 August 2025 10:11:38 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Total fixed asset investments (FAI) in transportation in China in the January-July period this year amounted to RMB 1.95 trillion ($0.27 trillion), down 4.88 percent year on year, as announced by China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT). 

In July alone, the FAI in transportation in China totaled RMB 306.1 billion ($44 billion), down 4.34 percent year on year. In particular, the FAI in construction of roads and waterways in China in the given period amounted to RMB 200.5 billion ($28.2 billion) and RMB 17.3 billion ($2.4 billion), respectively.


Tags: China Southeast Asia 

