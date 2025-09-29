China’s FAI in transportation amounts to RMB 2.26 trillion in Jan-Aug 2025

Total fixed asset investments (FAI) in transportation in China in the January-August period this year amounted to RMB 2.26 trillion ($0.32 trillion), as stated by Li Yang, deputy minister at China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT) at a press conference held by the State Council Information Office.

In particular, the FAI in construction of railway, roads, waterways and civil aviation in China totaled RMB 504.1 billion ($71.0 billion), RMB 1.5412 trillion ($0.22 trillion), RMB 143.3 billion ($20.2 billion) and RMB 70.7 billion ($10.0 billion) in the first eight months this year.