China’s FAI decreases by 4.1 percent in January-May 2026

In the January-May period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 17.8512 trillion ($2.6 trillion), down 4.1 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The bigger year-on-year decline reflected insufficient domestic demand in the economy, indicating that the poor performance of the real estate market continued to exert a negative impact on China’s economy.

In the first five months, total FAI in China's infrastructure increased by 0.6 percent year on year, 3.7 percentage points slower than the rise recorded in the first four months this year, as the widespread rainy weather in May negatively affected construction activities.

Fixed asset investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the given period increased by 6.2 percent and down 0.4 percent year on year, respectively.