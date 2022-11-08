﻿
China's excavator sales up 8.1 percent in October

Tuesday, 08 November 2022 11:04:50 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In October this year, excavator sales of 26 key excavator producers in China increased to 20,501 units, up 8.1 percent year on year, as announced by the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA).

In particular, in October excavator sales to the domestic market amounted to 11,350 units, down 9.91 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export market reached 9,151 units, up 43.8 percent year on year.

In the January-October period of the current year, excavator sales of the 26 main excavator producers in China amounted to 220,797 units, down 26 percent year on year.

In particular, in the first ten months, excavator sales to the domestic market amounted to 131,340 units, down 46.4 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export market reached 89,457 units, up 67.3 percent year on year.


Tags: China Far East 

