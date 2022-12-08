﻿
China's excavator sales up 15.8 percent in November

Thursday, 08 December 2022 11:20:38 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In November this year, excavator sales of 26 major excavator producers in China increased to 23,680 units, up 15.8 percent year on year, as announced by the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA).

In particular, in November, excavator sales to the domestic market amounted to 14,398 units, up 2.74 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export market reached 9,282 units, up 44.4 percent year on year.   

In the January-November period of the current year, excavator sales of the 26 major excavator producers amounted to 244,477 units, down 23.3 percent year on year.  

In particular, in the first 11 months, excavator sales to the domestic market amounted to 145,738 units, down 43.7 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export market reached 98,739 units, up 64.9 percent year on year.


