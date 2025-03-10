China's excavator sales increase by 52.8 percent in February

In February this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 19,270 units, up 52.8 percent year on year, as announced by China-based Construction Machinery and Equipment (CME).

In particular, in February, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market amounted to 11,640 units, increasing by 99.4 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets totaled 7,630 units, up 12.7 percent year on year.

In the January-February period this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 31,782 units, up 27.2 percent year on year. In particular, in the first two months of the current year, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market amounted to 17,045 units, increasing by 51.4 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets totaled 14,737 units, up 7.37 percent year on year.