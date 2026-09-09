China's excavator sales increase by 24.2 percent in January-August 2026

In August this year, China's excavator sales amounted to 19,716 units, up 19.3 percent year on year, as announced by China-based Construction Machinery and Equipment (CME).

In particular, in August, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market amounted to 7,986 units, increasing by 3.92 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets totaled 11,730 units, up 32.7 percent year on year.

In the January-August period this year, China's excavator sales totaled 191,557 units, up 24.2 percent year on year. In the given period, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market amounted to 94,619 units, increasing by 17.4 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets totaled 96,938 units, up 31.8 percent year on year.

The machinery sector has become among the most important for the steel sector amid the shifting of demand from real estate to manufacturing and high-end equipment. In 2025, machinery manufacturing was a major driver of Chinese steel demand, accounting for approximately 30-35 percent of total steel consumption. The manufacturing industry (including machinery, automotive and shipbuilding) overall consumed 50 percent of China's steel production in 2024 and around 51 percent in 2025.