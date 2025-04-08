 |  Login 
China's excavator sales increase by 18.5 percent in March

Tuesday, 08 April 2025 09:54:23 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In March this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 29,590 units, up 18.5 percent year on year, as announced by China-based Construction Machinery and Equipment (CME). 

In particular, in March, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market amounted to 19,517 units, increasing by 28.5 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets totaled 10,073 units, up 2.87 percent year on year.   

In the January-March period this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 61,372 units, up 22.8 percent year on year. In particular, in the first three months of the current year, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market amounted to 36,562 units, increasing by 38.3 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets totaled 24,810 units, up 5.49 percent year on year.   


