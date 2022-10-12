China's excavator sales amount to 21,187 units in September

Wednesday, 12 October 2022 11:34:19 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In September this year, excavator sales of the 26 major excavator producers in China amounted to 21,187 units, up 5.49 percent year on year, as announced by the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA).

In particular, the excavator sales to the domestic market amounted to 10,520 units, down 24.5 percent year on year, while sales to the export market reached 10,667 units, up 73.3 percent year on year.

In the January-September period of the current year, excavator sales of the 26 excavator producers amounted to 200,296 units, down 28.3 percent year on year, including sales of 119,990 units to domestic market and 80,306 units to the export market, down 48.3 percent year on year and up 70.5 percent year on year, respectively.