China's excavator output up 24.2 percent in January-May 2026

In the January-May period this year, China’s excavator output totaled 195,483 units, up 24.2 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In May alone, China’s excavator output amounted to 34,980 units, up 35.4 percent year on year. May is part of the traditional peak season for construction activities, which exerted a positive impact on China’s excavator output during the month.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, in the January-May period this year China’s excavator sales totaled 126,875 units, up 24.7 percent year on year. In particular, excavator sales to the export markets totaled 58,748 units, up 32.9 percent year on year.

Excavators are the single product with the highest steel consumption in the construction machinery segment. For every 10 percent increase in excavator production, the corresponding rise in steel consumption for construction machinery is approximately 3.5-4.0 percent.