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China's energy consumption per metric ton of steel up 0.96 percent in Aug 2026

Tuesday, 29 September 2026 10:21:14 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In August this year, China's comprehensive energy consumption per metric ton of steel produced rose by 0.96 percent year on year, while total energy consumption of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - decreased by 5.17 percent year on year, according to the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

Meanwhile, in August total waste gas emissions from CISA member enterprises decreased by 2.77 percent year on year. Specifically, emissions of sulfur dioxide, particulate matter and nitrogen oxides in waste gas fell by 12.71 percent, 15.05 percent and 7.84 percent year on year, respectively.

Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor
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I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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