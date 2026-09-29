China's energy consumption per metric ton of steel up 0.96 percent in Aug 2026

In August this year, China's comprehensive energy consumption per metric ton of steel produced rose by 0.96 percent year on year, while total energy consumption of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - decreased by 5.17 percent year on year, according to the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

Meanwhile, in August total waste gas emissions from CISA member enterprises decreased by 2.77 percent year on year. Specifically, emissions of sulfur dioxide, particulate matter and nitrogen oxides in waste gas fell by 12.71 percent, 15.05 percent and 7.84 percent year on year, respectively.