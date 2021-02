Tuesday, 23 February 2021 14:51:22 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

According to the data issued by the China Household Electrical Appliances Association (CHEAA), the electric appliance industry in China registered an overall operating revenue of RMB 1.48 trillion ($0.23 trillion) in 2020, down by 1.06 percent year on year.

In the given year, the industry posted an overall export volume worth $83.7 billion, up 18 percent year on year, an all-time historical high, while the year-on-growth was the highest in the past ten years.