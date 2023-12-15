China’s coke output up 3.3 percent in January-November

Friday, 15 December 2023 11:33:32 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-November period this year, China’s coke output reached 450.4 million mt, up 3.3 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first eleven months this year, China’s raw coal output amounted to 4.24 billion mt, rising by 2.9 percent year on year, 0.2 percentage points slower compared to the increase recorded in the January-October period. In the January-November period, China imported 430 million mt of coal, up 62.8 percent year on year.

In November this year, China imported 43.51 million mt of coal, up 34.7 percent year on year, 11.4 percentage points faster than that recorded in October.

In November alone, China’s coke output and raw coal output totaled 40.37 million mt and 410 million mt, up 7.2 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively, year on year.