Tuesday, 21 December 2021 14:21:47 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In November this year, China produced 33.85 million mt of coke, down 17.4 percent year on year, as announced by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In the January-November period of the current year, China’s coke output amounted to 428.39 million mt, down 1.6 percent year on year.

The declining output due to environmental protection measures bolstered coke prices in November.