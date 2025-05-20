 |  Login 
China’s coke exports decrease by 30.4 percent in Jan-Apr

Tuesday, 20 May 2025 09:49:47 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-April period this year, China’s metallurgical coke exports amounted to 2.32 million mt, decreasing by 30.4 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities.

In the first four months this year, China’s coal exports reached 2.13 million mt, up 9.8 percent year on year, while China’s coal imports amounted to 152.67 million mt, down 5.3 percent year on year.

In April alone, China’s exports of metallurgical coke and coal totaled 550,000 mt and 720,000 mt, down 40.8 percent and up 29.8 percent year on year, while decreasing by 27.6 percent and up 56.5 percent month on month, respectively. In the given month, China’s coal imports totaled 37.83 million mt, down 16.4 percent year on year, while decreasing by 2.3 percent month on month.


