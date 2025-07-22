 |  Login 
China’s coke exports decrease by 27.9 percent in H1

Tuesday, 22 July 2025 10:33:37 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-June period this year, China’s metallurgical coke exports amounted to 3.51 million mt, decreasing by 27.9 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities.

In June alone, China’s metallurgical coke exports totaled 510,000 mt, down 41.3 percent year on year, while decreasing by 25 percent month on month.

In the January-June period this year, China’s coal exports reached 3.33 million mt, up 21.1 percent year on year. In June alone, China’s coal exports amounted to 780,000 mt, up 58.6 percent year on year, while increasing by 90.2 percent month on month.


